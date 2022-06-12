NIT Silchar hosts cycle rally to echo Yoga for Humanity

SILCHAR, JUNE 12: A cycle rally was flagged off on Sunday by Prof. Sivaji Bandyopadhyay, director, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar in presence of Deans, HoDs, Faculty, Staff and Students as a precursor to the International Day of Yoga to be celebrated on June 21 globally.

Echoing the message of the need to practice Yoga and imbibe the spirit in the daily life, over 200 students,( including some of the students from abroad), faculty members, 15 kids from the family of the faculties and staff of the NIT were seen paddling their cycles across some of the key areas of the town. Prof. Sivaji Bandyopadhyay reminded us that Yoga is not only for health but for mental and spiritual wellbeing.

"National Institute of Technology Silchar is going to celebrate the 8th IYD-2022 on 21 June in its true spirit and enthusiasm. The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India has launched the theme as 'Yoga for Humanity'. Also, the Ministry has undertaken several initiatives to maximize the participation of youths in the International Day of Yoga which has evolved to be one of the successful initiatives of the Government that became a mass movement. Yoga is made compulsory for all students of the institute in their first year of study. Along with students from across the country, there were some students from the African countries and from Bangladesh who became part of the awareness initiative to spread the message that people of the region would be inclined to take up yoga regularly for a healthy living." The director said.

He thanked the District Administration, Police and Traffic branch for their cooperation and support in making the event successful.