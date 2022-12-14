NIT Silchar-Assam University signs MoU to foster NEP 2020

Silchar, Dec 13: In a bid to facilitate the sharing of resources, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, and Assam University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.



Prof Rajat Gupta, the director in charge of NIT Silchar, while talking to The Assam Tribune, said, "The two academic institutions of central status, despite being only 11 km away within the same city, have never come together for a collaboration for academic discourse."

"While I had been the director here some years ago, it was my dream to collaborate with Assam University, Silchar, which has a vast bouquet of academic resources, and eventually we could come together," the director said.

In the light of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, whose implementation process has already begun at our institute, this memorandum of understanding holds great significance with respect to the holistic development of the academic pursuits of students.

The director has thanked Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, Vice-Chancellor of the University, to respond and come forward for the collaboration, which will help the students of both institutions in their pursuit of research, innovation, student exchange programs, etc.



Welcoming the move, Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant, Vice-Chancellor of Assam University Silchar, said, "Both institutions have their own strengths, and when we share resources, positive synergy is created and transmitted in which everyone gains."



"The students at both institutions can benefit from our vast resources." Pant added.

"I strongly believe that the MoU will help both institutions to benefit. In the light of the NEP 2020, which offers a lot of flexibility in which learning can take place beyond the four walls of institutions, students from both institutions can take up courses of their choice, and this will create a bigger horizon for us," he said.

Registrars from both institutions were present, including Dr. PK Nath from Assam University Silchar and Prof KL Baishnab from NIT Silchar.