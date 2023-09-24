85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

NIT Silchar appoints Prof Brinda Bhowmick as new Dean (Academic)

By Staff Correspondent
NIT Silchar appoints Prof Brinda Bhowmick as new Dean (Academic)
X

NIT Silchar | File image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Silchar, Sept 24: In a major and crucial development, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar on Saturday appointed it's new Dean (Academic).

Prof KL Baishnab, the registrar of the institute, in an order with the approval of the competent authority issued on Saturday has nominated Prof Brinda Bhowmick, a professor in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of the institute as the new Dean (Academic) as per clause 19 of First Statues under NIT Act 2007. The new Dean (Academic) will take charge with effect from September 25, the order stated.

The order also acknowledged the services of Prof BK Roy from the Department of Electrical Engineering as the Dean Academic with appreciation.

Meanwhile, the development comes a day after nearly 4000 students of the institute called off their five-day long hunger strike demanding removal of Prof BK Roy as Dean (Academic) following his alleged involvement claimed in the incident of the suicide of a 5th semester student Koj Buker. On Friday night, the director of the institute Prof Dilip Kumar Baidya had assured the students to respond to their demands and urged them to end their protest.





Staff Correspondent


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
NIT Silchar appoints Prof Brinda Bhowmick as new Dean (Academic)

Silchar, Sept 24: In a major and crucial development, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar on Saturday appointed it's new Dean (Academic).

Prof KL Baishnab, the registrar of the institute, in an order with the approval of the competent authority issued on Saturday has nominated Prof Brinda Bhowmick, a professor in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of the institute as the new Dean (Academic) as per clause 19 of First Statues under NIT Act 2007. The new Dean (Academic) will take charge with effect from September 25, the order stated.

The order also acknowledged the services of Prof BK Roy from the Department of Electrical Engineering as the Dean Academic with appreciation.

Meanwhile, the development comes a day after nearly 4000 students of the institute called off their five-day long hunger strike demanding removal of Prof BK Roy as Dean (Academic) following his alleged involvement claimed in the incident of the suicide of a 5th semester student Koj Buker. On Friday night, the director of the institute Prof Dilip Kumar Baidya had assured the students to respond to their demands and urged them to end their protest.





Staff Correspondent


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X