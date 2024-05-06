NIT Shocker: Student dies by suicide in Silchar

Silchar, May 6: In yet another shocking incident at the National Institute of Technology, Silchar, a sixth-semester student from the Department of Mechanical Engineering was found hanging inside the guest house of the institute on Monday.

According to the police, the body was found hanging inside the bathroom of room number 4 of the guest house. Local executive magistrate was informed and the body of the student was sent to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a postmortem.

Police informed that the student was a resident of Baksa under Tamulpur police station in Kamrup Rural district.

"During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the deceased was suffering from acute depression and accordingly, his parents were called and the family was staying along with the student. During this time, he took an extreme step. Further legal proceedings have been initiated. The situation at the institute is normal and under close watch," police maintained.

Meanwhile, NIT Silchar authorities claimed that the student was brilliant with an 8.9 CGPA and was of excellent calibre. Asked if the deceased was under any kind of pressure, the institute authorities rejected the point, saying that he was a top-bracket student.