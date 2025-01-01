Nine penalised in anti-drink and drive campaign in Cachar on New Year’s Eve

Silchar, Jan 1: The Anti-Drink and Drive campaign, launched by Assam Police in collaboration with the Departments of Transport and Excise, achieved significant results in Cachar on New Year’s Eve.

The initiative, aimed at curbing road accidents during festive celebrations and making roads safer, led to the penalisation of nine individuals for driving under the influence.

District Transport Officer (DTO) Cachar, Ramesh Shyam, informed that all the underwent breath analyser tests, which confirmed their intoxication.

"Their licenses will be suspended for three months, and each has been fined Rs 10,000," the DTO informed, reiterating the commitment to public safety during festive occasions.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta, who actively monitored the campaign, emphasised the importance of adhering to traffic norms.

Speaking to the press, he said, "While people were celebrating the advent of the New Year, we were at work to ensure that no lives are lost on the road due to drink and drive incidents. Strict vigilance was maintained to prevent rash driving and other violations."

The campaign, spread across every corner of the district, was successful in achieving its goal of preventing fatal accidents on New Year’s Eve. The authorities have urged the public to prioritise safety and avoid driving under the influence.

In a bid to combat drunk driving and enhance road safety ahead of New Year festivities, the Assam Police had reintroduced its “DJ Lockup” campaign.

Originally launched in 2022, the campaign had once again resonated with revellers, becoming a key element of the state’s “No Regret New Year” initiative.

Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Harmeet Singh too had emphasised that the campaign’s approach is tailored to speak directly to the youth, using a language that resonates with them.

Recently, during a three-day visit to Dibrugarh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had raised a red flag over the alarming rise in road accidents and fatalities across the state.

Sarma had revealed that districts such as Kamrup (M) and Nagaon have recorded significant variations in fatality statistics, with Kamrup (M) suffering a staggering 31.82% increase, while Nagaon managed a commendable 73% reduction.