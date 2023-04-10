Nine exotic wildlife species recovered from Cachar, to be taken to State Zoo

Silchar, April 10: In a major development, nine exotic wildlife species including seven Spider Monkeys and two black and white ruffled lemur have been recovered from Assam-Mizoram border.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that these exotic species were brought in big cages. It is suspected that these animals were brought from Myanmar or Indonesia via Mizoram. A case has been registered and investigation is being augmented. These exotic species are now being taken to State Zoo in Guwahati, the DFO added.

Cachar DFO Tejas Mariswami informed that while the black headed spider monkeys are basically found in Panama and Columbia, the lemurs have the orgin in South America and Madagascar.



It may be recalled that in September last year, two Orangutans were recovered from along the same area.















