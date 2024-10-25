Nine candidates file nominations for Dholai by-elections

Silchar, Oct. 25:The filing of nominations for the by-election to Dholai Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) in Cachar has ended on Friday at 3 p.m.

Three candidates submitted their nomination papers on the final day.

According to Masi Topno, the District Election officer, total nine candidates have filed their nomination papers. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on October 28, and the withdrawal of the nominations can be done till October 30.

Among the candidates who filed their nominations are Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha of the Indian National Congress, Nihar Ranjan Das of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Gour Chand Das from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) Communist and independent candidates Amiya Kanti Das, Amalendu Das, Raju Das, Dilip Kumar Dhubi, Biraj Das, and Parimal Das.

Around 1,97,642 voters in Dholai (SC) constituency will cast their votes to elect the legislator on November 13, Topno informed.

He added that out of the total voters, 99,756 are male voters, while 97,885 are female voters. In the transgender category, there is one voter enlisted.

Furthermore, 726 voters are above 85 years of age, while there are 1,048 service electors in the constituency, the official mentioned. He further informed that polling will be held across 208 polling stations spread in four zones of the constituency.