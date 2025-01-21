Nine Assam Police personnel recognised for training Manipur’s force amidst ethnic strife

Imphal, Jan. 21: On the occasion of Manipur's 54th Statehood Celebration Day, nine personnel from Assam Police were recognised with commendation certificates for their contribution to the region’s peace efforts, on Tuesday.

The award ceremony was attended by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who expressed his gratitude to the Assam Police for their support and reaffirmed the deep ties between the neighbouring states.

In his address, Chief Minister Singh thanked Assam for its gracious gesture, noting that this act of solidarity would be remembered fondly.

“It has been a great gesture from our neighbouring state, and I remain thankful for their assistance,” he said.

Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Assam, also spoke at the event, reflecting on the collaboration between the two states.

Singh recalled that last year, during the peak of ethnic violence in Manipur, the Manipur government proposed a training initiative for around 2,000 personnel from the state police force.

“It was a contribution to national integration and the brotherhood of the Northeast. We were happy to accept the proposal,” said Singh.

He further added that the police training, which was conducted in Dergaon, Assam, aimed to enhance the operational capabilities of the Manipur police.

Describing the training as diverse, Singh shared that the group of Manipur Police personnel was made up of various age groups and physical conditions, necessitating a tailored approach to their training programme.

"We divided the training into segments that suited the diverse group. By the time we completed their training in December, they were all in excellent shape," he said.

Singh also highlighted the comprehensive skills imparted during the training, from hard skills essential for policing to soft skills, such as responding to insurgency situations and engaging with the public.

"We ensured that the trainees were well-prepared for all eventualities," he noted, adding that Assam Police is optimistic about the role this collaboration will play in promoting national integration and fostering peace in Manipur.

The IGP also noted that both Assam and Manipur face common challenges, such as the drug menace, which requires close coordination between the two police forces.

“There are many common issues plaguing the states. A better coordination between our forces will help address these problems," Singh said.