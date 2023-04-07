Nine arrested for gang rape of Assam woman

Guwahati, April 7: Nine people were arrested for allegedly gang raping a woman in Assam's Hajo town, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in the town's Tapabari Char area and the victim's family lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused had lured the woman with job prospects, but she was instead gang raped later inside a car.

Superintendent of Police, Kamrup district, Hitesh Chandra Roy told IANS: "We acted promptly after receiving the complaint. We have arrested the main accused Altaf who happened to be a cab driver from Baksa on Thursday night. All his eight aides who were involved in the crime were taken into custody."

The police also seized the vehicle in which the incident happened.

According to sources, the victim is a native of Dhemaji district and the incident sparked anger among the locals in her village.