Nimati Ghat ferry operations halted as Brahmaputra water levels surge

Jorhat, June 29: The situation at Nimatighat has become increasingly precarious due to the rapid rise in the Brahmaputra’s water levels. Passengers are scrambling to catch the last ferry as the rising water is steadily submerging the area completely.

Ferry services at both Nimatighat and Apholamukh Ghat have been suspended indefinitely.

The rising water levels have already submerged the ramps used by ferries, indicating the significant impact of the floodwaters.