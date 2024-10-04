Nijut Moina scheme to be implemented from Oct 6: Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct. 4: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the funds of the Nijut Moina scheme will be distributed to its beneficiaries on October 6 across the state.

Chief Minsiter Sarma, took to his social media handle to announce this development.

Speaking about how the funds will be disbursed, Sarma said that it will be done through a bank draft for October; adding that the funds will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer (DBT) from November.



“In this month, we will give every girl student a draft. From the next month (November), these funds will be given via DBT to each girl student eligible for the benefits of this scheme,” the chief minister said.

Further, the chief minister highlighted that talks are on with the Education Department over the inclusion of the girl students in a self-finance course.

“However, whether or not girl students, who are in a self-finance course, will be eligible for the benefits of this scheme, is something that the Education Department is still being discussed about,” Sarma shared.

The chief minister also highlighted that the fund distribution ceremony will be done through a video conference.

Notably, the Nijut Moina scheme was rolled out in the month of August. The scheme is expected to benefit over 10 lakh girl students in pursuing their higher education in the state.

Under the scheme, the government will provide monthly stipends to all the girl students from Class 11 to post-graduation. Girl students of Classes 11 and 12 will get a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000, while degree students will get Rs 1,250 and post-graduation students will get Rs 2,500.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasised that the primary focus of this scheme is to address and prevent the menace of child marriage in Assam.