Nijut Moina Scheme kicks off; 1.59 L girl students receive financial aid in Phase I

Guwahati, Oct 6: The atmosphere at the Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara was electric on Sunday over 24,000 girl students from various districts gathered to witness the launch of the government's Nijut Moina Scheme.

Long before the dignitaries arrived, hundreds of students filled a temporary but massive marquee at the venue, eagerly anticipating financial aid from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika.

“I want to thank Mama for providing us with this help. With this financial aid, the issue of buying new books for the year is resolved for many of us students from humble backgrounds,” said a girl, who travelled from Morigaon to attend the event.

Soon the dignitaries arrived and amidst deafening applause and cheers, Chief Minister Sarma ceremonially distributed the first instalment of the Nijut Moina Scheme.

He announced that the government would provide monthly stipends to girl students from Class 11 to post-graduation. “Students in Classes 11 and 12 will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 1,000, degree students will receive Rs. 1,250, and post-graduate students will receive Rs. 2,500,” he announced.

The stipends will be deposited into students' bank accounts on the 11th of every month at 11 am, except during summer and winter breaks. The first instalment was distributed through bank drafts from the concerned college principals.

Sarma noted that the scheme was introduced after extensive discussions and surveys. “We noticed a trend where 30% of students who enrolled in higher education dropped out by the time final semester exams approached, often due to financial constraints, job applications, or marriage. We aimed to reduce the dropout rate with this initiative.”

As part of the first installment, financial grants were awarded to 159,093 students, including 57,635 Higher Secondary students and 101,458 degree students. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that a similar scheme for boys would be introduced next year, with an announcement expected during the state budget session.

However, the Chief Minister clarified that students currently in higher secondary or graduation will be eligible for the scheme when they apply for higher education. However, certain categories of students, including married students at higher and graduate levels and those attending private educational institutions, will be ineligible for benefits.

“Students who marry while pursuing higher education will not be eligible for the scheme from the next session, as they must reapply annually,” Sarma explained.

“They will continue to receive the stipends as long as they pass their semester and remain enrolled. However, those with academic discrepancies, such as attendance issues, will not benefit from the scheme,” he added.

“Through this scheme, we wish to empower girl child so that they are not financially depended on their parents. I believe this stop would eliminate the menace of child marriage from our state,” the chief minister said.