‘Nijut Moina reining in dropouts, child marriages’, says CM as scheme enters 2nd phase

Guwahati, August 6: The Assam government’s flagship Nijut Moina scheme entered its second phase on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributing application forms to prospective beneficiaries at an event held at Gauhati University.

Speaking at the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the success of the scheme’s first phase in addressing a key objective — reducing school and college dropouts among girls, particularly those vulnerable to early marriage and financial hardship.

“Before this scheme, we saw a large number of girls dropping out after school. But today, they’re continuing into higher secondary and even post-graduate education. We’re seeing real change on the ground,” he said.

Launched last year, the Nijut Moina scheme has already benefited 1.6 lakh students, he said, adding that the second phase aims to reach 4 lakh girl students by 2025.

Sarma further noted that Nijut Moina Asoni has played a role in curbing child marriage in rural Assam. Over the past year, the government has made 22,000 arrests related to underage marriages.

“Because of strict action and schemes like Nijut Moina, families now think twice before marrying off their underage daughters,” the Sarma said.

He drew a stark comparison to drive home the message, “In remote villages, we see girls as young as 22 already mothers of three or four children. Meanwhile, at Cotton University, 22-year-old girls are preparing for a brighter future. One image speaks of grief, the other of hope.”

Importantly, the scheme also supports girls after marriage (only in PG & B.Ed categories), ensuring that life transitions do not force them to abandon their education.

Under the scheme, the government offers Rs 1,000 per month to girls living 5–10 km away from school to help cover commuting expenses. According to the Sarma, this support can help families save up to Rs 2,400 annually, effectively removing a major barrier to continued education.

“For many families, commuting costs were the last straw. But now, we’re telling them - education is not a burden, it’s an opportunity,” Sarma said.

Sarma also announced that students enrolled in self-financed courses and those studying at central universities like Assam University and Tezpur University will now be included under the scheme.

The state government plans to upload student data via the Darpan and Samarth portals by September 5, with a target to roll out the benefits by October.

Broader education roadmap

Beyond Nijut Moina, Sarma laid out an ambitious vision for Assam’s education sector:

7 new universities are currently under development.

14 medical colleges will be expanded to 25.

Over 400 colleges are operating across the state, including in remote areas.

Plans are underway to bring Azim Premji University to Assam.

The proposed Kanaklata University will focus on future-forward courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, and Robotics, in line with the state’s Industry 4.0 ambitions.

“Assam now ranks among the top 10 Indian states in terms of university and medical college density,” Sarma noted, adding, “We are not just creating infrastructure — we’re building a future-ready generation.”