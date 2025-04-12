‘Nijor Din’: Asom Sahitya Sabha to celebrate Bohag by honouring 10,000 elders

Jorhat, April 12: The Asom Sahitya Sabha has launched a heartfelt initiative to celebrate Bohag, the Assamese New Year, by honouring 10,000 senior citizens aged 65 and above.

This year’s celebration, termed “Nijor Din” by the Sabha, will be held on a grand scale—not only across Assam but also in Assamese communities in cities such as Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and even as far as London and North America.

In a statement issued on Saturday, General Secretary Debajit Bora said the Sabha will conduct door-to-door visits to personally felicitate the elderly with a special token of respect.

Each recipient will receive a bundle containing thuriya tamol-paan (a traditional offering of betel nut and leaf), books, and a handwoven Gamosa crafted by indigenous Assamese weavers.

“This heartfelt gesture aims to show gratitude to elders for their rich life experiences and contributions to society,” Bora told The Assam Tribune.

The felicitation drive will be conducted by groups of at least five Sabha members, all dressed in traditional Assamese attire.

To ensure inclusivity, previous recipients, central committee members, and event officials will not be considered for the honour.

Each household visit will feature a brief 15-minute ceremony, encouraging participation from family members and neighbours.

During the ceremony, an appeal will also be made for community members to become permanent life members of the Sabha to support the promotion of Assamese language and culture.

To ensure documentation and wide outreach, the moments of felicitation will be recorded and shared via WhatsApp with the Sabha’s Media and Publicity Convener, Shankusiddha Nath.

“The Sabha has also issued letters to various district and branch-level offices to coordinate efforts in identifying and reaching out to deserving senior citizens in their respective areas,” Bora added.

In addition, several distinguished personalities from various districts will be honoured by the Sabha’s central committee and regional units.

Through this symbolic yet deeply respectful gesture, the Asom Sahitya Sabha reaffirms its commitment to the growth and preservation of Assamese language, literature, and culture.