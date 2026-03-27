Nigerian national arrested in Silchar for overstaying visa; four aides held

Silchar, Mar 27: The Cachar Police, in a joint operation with the Assam Rifles, have arrested a 44-year-old Nigerian national for allegedly residing in Silchar without a valid visa, based on intelligence inputs.

Additional SP (Crime) Rajat Pal confirmed on Thursday that the individual, identified as Emeka Esader, was found moving around the streets of Silchar along with several others. He was reportedly being assisted by local residents who provided him with accommodation, food, and other support.

“During the initial search, he refused to disclose his identity. However, upon further questioning, he admitted to being a Nigerian national who had travelled to Silchar from Delhi. His visa had expired, and the authenticity of his documents is currently under verification. It is suspected that he may have entered the city to evade authorities or for other undisclosed reasons,” said Pal.

In connection with the case, four individuals—including a woman from Mizoram and three local residents—have also been arrested for allegedly facilitating Esader’s stay without proper police verification.

“A case has been registered at Silchar Police Station (Case No. 282/2026) under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport Act. The sections invoked include 61(2), 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), and 340(2) of the BNS, read with Section 14A of the Foreigners Act and Sections 12(1A)(G), 12(1A)(B), and 12(2) of the Passport Act,” the Additional SP said.

Pal also appealed to the residents of Cachar district to cooperate with the investigation. “We are conducting a thorough probe into the matter. Until all details are verified, residents are advised to ensure proper identity checks of any foreign national or individuals staying in rented accommodations,” he added.