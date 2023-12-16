NIA reaches Jorhat to probe grenade blasts in Upper Assam 

Jorhat, Dec 16: A high-ranking Army team, in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has reached Lichubari, Jorhat, to investigate the recent grenade blast near a military camp that took place on December 14.

This development follows the Assam Police’s intention to involve the NIA in examining the recent blast, emphasising a concerted effort to address and investigate these incidents.

Meanwhile, sources claim that the area has been cordoned off and demarcated, as the NIA team will be conducting further investigations.

ULFA (I) has claimed responsibility for the Thursday night blast near the gate of the army station in Jorhat district, as well as that in Tinsukia on November 22 and Sivasagar on December 9, all near security establishments.

Following the incidents, the banned outfit has been targeting Assam Director General of Police and said that these blasts were a warning to the state DGP in response to his ‘arrogance’.

In a statement on Friday, ULFA (I) said the indigenous people had no cause to panic as the outfit is not against them but are carrying out the blasts due to the alleged efforts of DGP Singh to establish the outfit’s demand as a “law and order problem and not a political issue.”

The DGP, in response to the ULFA (I)’s allegations said they ”always refer to me and if they have a cause, they can always target me”.

”I live in Kahilipara and my office (DGP headquarters) is in Ulubari, (both in Guwahati). They can come and target me. Why are they harassing the common people by lobbing a grenade here and there”, he said.

The NIA will help the Assam Police nab the perpetrators of the recent blasts in the state.