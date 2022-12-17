NIA files charge sheet against accused in Maoist activities case

Guwahati, Dec 17: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in a case related to CPI(Maoist) activities in Assam, an official said.

Samrat Chakraborty alias "Nirman" alias "Nilkamal Sikdar", a resident of West Bengal, has been charge-sheeted under various sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

As per NIA, the accused has been charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, However, they have stated that the agency have established that the accused was an active member of the CPI-Maoist.

As per the spokesperson, he was a part of the conspiracy hatched by the CPI(Maoist) leadership to expand its organisational set-up and operational base in Assam.

He stayed at various hideouts in Cachar district of Assam with the intention to expand and strengthen the CPI(Maoist) organisation and worked as a link between the leadership of CPI(Maoist) organisation in different regions," he further added.