NIA files charge sheet against 3 for promoting violent Maoist ideologies in Assam

Guwahati, October 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three individuals for promoting the “violent” ideology of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist), CPI (Maoist) in Assam.

The charge sheet names Sabyasachi Goswami, also known by various aliases such as Kishore and Bikash da, a lifetime member and central committee leader of the CPI (Maoist), Amiruddin Ahmed alias Sunil, and absconder Nirmala Biswas alias Nirmala Devi.

The three, along with other members, were found to be actively promoting the Maoist ideology with the intent to incite violent revolution, as part of an anti-India conspiracy, the agency reported on Monday.

According to NIA investigations, the accused travelled across the country and set up base in Assam’s Barak Valley, aiming to strengthen the Maoist network in the region.

They allegedly exploited socio-economic disparities to influence vulnerable sections of society and push the violent agenda of CPI (Maoist), targeting India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ahmed, along with his wife Biswas, was reportedly involved in organising secret meetings in jungle and tea garden areas, furthering the conspiracy, the NIA stated.

Earlier in January, Ahmed was arrested by a Special Task Force of the Assam Police from the Inter-State Bus Terminal in Guwahati. According the STF, the "most wanted" criminal was camping in Adivasi-dominated areas of the Barak valley and working for organisational activities.

Goswami was tasked by the Maoist group’s Eastern Regional Bureau (ERB) to reorganise the Assam State Leading Team (ASLT), holding strategic meetings to bolster the movement in the state.

This case initially began with the arrest of senior CPI (Maoist) leaders Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee and Kajal Urang by Assam Police in Cachar district.

The NIA took over the case in March 2022, filing charge sheets against seven others prior to the latest developments.