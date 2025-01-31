NIA court convicts two more in Assam’s Al-Qaeda-linked ABT module

Guwahati, Jan 31: The special Guwahati court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sentenced two more accused in the state’s Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) case on Thursday.

The duo identified as Mufti Suleiman Ali and Imran Hossen have been punished with imprisonment and a fine under various sections of the IPC and UA (P) Act in the case RC-02/2022/NIA/GUW, in which seven accused were earlier convicted and sentenced by the special court.

Two accused have been sentenced to six months of Simple Imprisonment (SI) and fined Rs 500 under Section 120(B) of the IPC, with an additional 14 days of SI in case of non-payment.

They have also been awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for the period already served (2 years, 8 months, and 21 days) under Sections 20, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act.

The case, registered in March 2022, pertains to an ABT module linked to the banned international terror organisation Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The module, led by Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam, alias Haroon Rashid, was active in Assam's Barpeta district.

The NIA had initially filed a chargesheet against eight accused in August 2022, followed by a supplementary chargesheet against two more in August 2023. Further investigation and trial are ongoing in the case.

Earlier on January 22, two individuals from ABT were sentenced by the special court of NIA. The accused individuals have been identified as Mamunur Rashid and Mukibul Hussain from Assam’s Barpeta district.





