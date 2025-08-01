NIA arrests key conspirator in Jiribam massacre

Cachar, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Thanglienlal Hmar alias Boya, the key conspirator in the 2024 Jiribam killings of three women and three children. The arrest was made during a joint operation by the NIA and Assam Police in Cachar district, Assam.

According to an official NIA press release issued on Thursday, Boya, a resident of Moinathol Dilkshosh Ghaat in Cachar, was nabbed by a team acting on critical intelligence.

A mobile phone and a SIM card were recovered from his possession. Investigations have revealed that Boya was actively involved in the planning and execution of the horrific crime that took place in Borebekra area of Jiribam district, Manipur, on 11th November 2024.

During the incident, three women and three children were abducted and brutally murdered by militants. Their bodies were later disposed of in the Barak river. The NIA took over the case, registered as RC-15/2024/NIA/IMP, from the Borebekra police and has been pursuing leads over the past several months.

Meanwhile, the Manipur High Court, which is monitoring the case closely, has expressed concern over the delay in filing the chargesheet.

In a recent hearing, the court granted the NIA a final one-month extension to submit a detailed report under Section 173 of CrPC and the corresponding provision of the BNSS Act, 2023.

The Centre’s counsel submitted two sealed progress reports to the bench, indicating that the investigation is nearing completion. However, the court warned that any further delay would be “viewed seriously.”

The case will next be heard on August 28.