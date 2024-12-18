NIA arrests Jahnu Baruah for role in ULFA-I’s IED plot during I-Day in Guwahati

New Delhi, Dec 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key operative of the proscribed outfit United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) for planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Guwahati during the 2024 Independence Day celebrations.

In an intelligence-based operation on the early hours of December 16, NIA teams, with active support from Assam Police, carried out searches at the residence of one Jahnu Baruah, alias Arnab Axom, in Dibrugarh.

Several incriminating materials, including digital devices, were seized and are currently under examination. Baruah was subsequently summoned to the local police station for further questioning, according to the NIA’s statement.

During the investigation, the accused admitted to planting four of the 11 IEDs recovered by state police during the Independence Day celebrations.

"The IEDs were planted as part of a military protest and an Independence Day boycott called by Paresh Baruah, the self-styled commander-in-chief of ULFA(I)," the statement said.

In a video message, Paresh Baruah had warned of “dire consequences” for anyone defying his instructions. The statement further confirmed, “Jahnu Baruah was arrested following due procedure.”

Jahnu Baruah, who planted IEDs at Pan Bazar, Dispur, Gandhi Mandap, and Satgaon in Guwahati, had been under surveillance for several weeks.

He was among multiple suspects identified by the NIA through technical and human intelligence, all believed to be involved in the collection and transportation of IEDs intended to trigger large-scale explosions in Assam during the Independence Day celebrations.

The NIA took over the investigation from state police on September 17, and determined that the IEDs were planted under the direction of Aishang Asom, alias Abhijit Gogoi, and other top ULFA (I) leaders. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

After taking over the investigation from the state police, the NIA had made the first arrest in Bengaluru on September 26.

Reportedly, the Central agency has arrested one Girish Bora, alias Gautam, in connection with the planting of Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-like objects in four locations across Guwahati.