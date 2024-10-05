NIA arrests 9 Jaish-e-Mohammed suspects in Goalpara; CM alleges role in eviction incitement

Goalpara, Oct 5: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended nine suspected members of the Pakistani militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Goalpara district on Saturday.

The arrests followed a series of coordinated raids in various locations across Assam, including Goalpara, late Friday night, with assistance from local police.

The arrested individuals are currently undergoing interrogation as part of an investigation linked to case no. 13/2024/NIA/DLI.

These arrests were part of a larger, nationwide operation involving simultaneous raids at 22 locations across five states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking at the co-district inauguration in Jalukbari under the Kamrup (Metro) district, highlighted the seriousness of the threats posed by radical elements.

“This highlights that the challenges we face from moulabadi are real and can’t be ignored,” he stated. Sarma noted that the suspects had been residing in Assam for the past three months and indicated that “they had incited encroachers during their stay”.

He added that the state government has been conducting eviction drives in forest and tribal belt areas, highlighting the need to address such security challenges.

“We have evidence on such instances, some were made public while others were kept within the department,” Sarma remarked.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, is infamously known for its involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 Indian soldiers.