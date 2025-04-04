NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of journalist’s detention by Guwahati police

Guwahati, April 4: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report regarding the detention of a digital news portal journalist by Guwahati Police on March 25.

The Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Assam, seeking a detailed report on the matter within four weeks. he NHRC has stressed that freedom of the press is a fundamental aspect of democracy, and any actions curbing journalistic activities without justification could amount to a violation of human rights.

The journalist was called to the Panbazar Police Station and detained after covering a protest outside the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd.

"According to the report, the protestors were demanding a high-level inquiry into alleged financial irregularities in the bank's management. The journalist had also questioned the bank's managing director on these allegations before being detained. However, no official reason was cited for the action taken against him," an official statement said.

The NHRC has observed that if the media report is accurate, it raises concerns about a violation of the journalist's human rights.

The commission has directed the state police authorities to provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding the detention and whether due legal procedures were followed.

Several journalist associations and civil society groups have condemned the incident, calling it an attack on press freedom. They have urged authorities to ensure that media professionals can perform their duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.

As the NHRC awaits the official response, the incident has sparked a wider debate on journalistic freedom and the treatment of media personnel covering sensitive issues in Assam.