NHM protest cripples Digboi CHC, no doctors on night duty

Digboi, Nov 5: A severe healthcare crisis has engulfed Digboi Community Health Centre (CHC), leaving patients helpless as no doctors or medical staff have been available during night hours since the statewide protest by National Health Mission (NHM) employees began.

The hospital, which serves residents from Digboi and nearby villages such as Lakhipathar, Tekeri, and Dhekiajan, has been functioning without any medical personnel between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Patients and their attendants have reported instances where emergency cases, including accident victims, were forced to leave without treatment due to the absence of doctors.

During the daytime, only three resident government doctors have been managing outpatient and emergency services. However, the lack of night-duty doctors has created widespread panic and frustration among the local population.

Expressing grave concern, Bitupon Lahon, regional president of the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Digboi, said, “I was informed about the absence of doctors, and upon visiting the hospital, I found it to be true. People from nearby villages come here for treatment, but now they’re being turned away. Security guards and patients have confirmed there are no doctors at night.”

Lahon warned that the ongoing crisis could turn fatal in emergency situations.

“If someone meets with a major accident at night, where will they go? We urge the government to increase the number of permanent doctors here. I have personally seen accident victims go back without treatment,” he added.

The disruption stems from a statewide protest launched by the All Assam Health and Technical Welfare Association (AAHTWA) in collaboration with the NHM Employees’ Association. The protest, which began on October 29, has seen NHM workers abstain from all duties, both online and offline until November 12, 2025.

As the strike continues, healthcare services across multiple districts, including Digboi, remain severely crippled, leaving patients in distress and highlighting the urgent need for government intervention to restore essential medical services.