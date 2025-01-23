NHM Assam signs MoUs to convert 354 tea estate hospitals into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

Guwahati, Jan 23: In a bid to strengthen healthcare services in the tea garden areas, the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, has decided to upgrade 354 tea garden hospitals into Ayushman Arogya Mandir.

NHM, Assam today signed MoUs with the management of the respective tea gardens at an event here on Wednesday. This initiative aims to provide quality healthcare to tea garden workers and their families.

The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will provide comprehensive healthcare services and promote healthy lifestyles. Each facility will have a dedicated community health officer. Services will include maternal and neonatal care, child and adolescent health, family planning, management of infectious and non-communicable diseases, ENT, oral and mental healthcare, emergency medical services and elderly care.

The centres will also provide free medicines and di- agnostic services. Infrastructure upgrades including labour rooms and neonatal emergency treatment units, will be carried out to ensure better health outcomes.

The MoU signing event was attended by Ashok Singhal, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Irrigation, as the chief guest, along with ministers Pijush Hazarika, Prashanta Phukan, Rupesh Gowala and Krishnendu Paul and several other MLAs.

Speaking at the event, Singhal highlighted the government's commitment to address the critical health challenges faced by the tea garden workers.

He noted that the State government has already introduced several initiatives to improve health services in tea garden areas, including Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) services, the Wage Compensation Scheme for pregnant women, Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreements with tea estate hospitals, free medicines and patient transport services and the construction of new hospitals under Assam Tea Corporation Limited.

While these measures have laid a foundation, he emphasised the need to do more to strengthen the healthcare facilities.

Singhal further emphasised the importance of prevention over treatment and encouraged the adoption of healthy lifestyles. Yoga and other wellness activities will be integrated into these centres to promote holistic well- being. He also called on tea garden owners and management to prioritise the health of their workers, stating that a healthier workforce is essential for a healthier tea gar- den sector.

The minister stated that 4,947 health centres in Assam have already been upgraded to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. The upgraded facilities in tea estates are expected to significantly improve health indicators and provide much-needed relief to workers and their families.

Managers of tea gardens, representatives of labour organizations and other stakeholders joined the event in person and virtually.