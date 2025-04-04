NHAI to develop 121-km Guwahati Ring Road at Rs 5,729 Cr

Guwahati, Apr 4: State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will develop a 121-km-long Guwahati Ring Road under the build-operate-toll (BOT) model, at an estimated cost of Rs 5,729 crore, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The statement further said the concession period of the contract is 30 years, including the construction period of four years.

"Providing impetus to the project, the State government of Assam will bear 50 percent of the land cost, provide exemption from royalty on aggregates and state portion of GST, contributing about Rs 1,270 crore," it said, adding that thus, the gross project cost is about Rs 7,000 crore.

A major highlight of the project is the construction of a 3-km-long bridge over the Brahmaputra River, which is expected to enhance regional connectivity.

Key Features of the Guwahati Ring Road Project:

A 56-km, 4-lane Access-Controlled Northern Guwahati Bypass

- Widening of the 8-km-long bypass on NH-27 from four to six lanes

- Improvement of an existing 58-km-long stretch on NH-27

The Guwahati Ring Road will provide seamless connectivity to long-distance traffic plying on the East-West Corridor of the NH-27. Once completed, it is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in Guwahati by diverting vehicles travelling between West Bengal/Bihar and Silchar, Nagaland, and Tripura.

In addition, the project will enhance connectivity between key towns and cities in the region, including Siliguri, Silchar, Shillong, Jorhat, Tezpur, Jogighopa, and Barpeta, further boosting economic activities and regional development.





