NH 37 becomes death knell for cattle heads in Jorhat

Jorhat, July 14: In a tragic incident four cattle heads were killed and one was injured in a road accident at National Highway 37 in Jorhat, Assam.

As per sources, the incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday at Katakipukhuri Bypass, in West of Jorhat. Locals alleged that the cows were resting in the highway when they were hit by unidentified vehicles. They further alleged that the carcasses of the cattle heads were lying in the highway for a long time which emanated foul smell in the area.

While speaking to media, locals claim that the national highway has become a death knell for the animals as several accidents occur frequently in the area.

“It has become a daily affair now, few days back a cow was lying dead in the highway, it was later discarded after four days. The people are taking the situation lightly, several more cows were hit by speeding vehicles. It’s high time for the authorities to wake up from a deep slumber and take necessary steps. Moreover, the cow owners are also responsible for the accidents. Although they rear cattle for milk but they often leave them unattended. The livestock moves towards the highway where they meet with accident. Nobody even bothers to remove the carcass from the highway due to which the pedestrians have to face extreme disaster due to the foul smell,” said a local resident.

Many accidents have also taken place in the heart of the city due to the cows taking shelter in the middle of the highway.