NH-27 in shambles, villagers in Dima Hasao demand urgent repairs

Haflong, Feb 17: Residents of Grem and Asang Haju villages in Dima Hasao district are enduring severe hardships due to the dilapidated condition of the National Highway-27 between Nriambangalo and Jatinga.

Despite a 2022 disaster that damaged this critical portion, repair efforts have stalled, forcing daily travelers onto a crumbling old diversion road.

The Grem-Asang Haju stretch, hit hard by landslides and floods in 2022, remains unrepaired despite deep potholes and unstable surfaces, turning routine commuting into nightmares.

Locals report vehicles struggling through mud and debris, with journeys doubling in time as drivers avoid the hazards.

A commuter highlighted the frustration amid repeated appeals to authorities, and lamented: “We don’t understand why the minister is unaware of the situation here. Every day we suffer on this broken road.”

While Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai pushes to complete the nearby Harangajao-Jatinga stretch – initially targeted for opening by January 31 last and then again on February 15, but in vain – this vital link between Grem and Asang Haju has been overlooked.

Recent reviews show 85 per cent progress on the 49-km Nrimbanglo-Harangajao section, yet no similar urgency has been seen for the neglected NH portion.

Protests in the past, including blockades in Harangajao, underscore years of similar grievances against slow action by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Villagers question why the spotlight remains on Harangajao-Jatinga while their section festers, risking lives during emergencies like medical transfers to Haflong.

With monsoons worsening woes annually, the locals demand comprehensive NH-27 restoration to reconnect Dima Hasao with reliable infrastructure.

As of now, skepticism is growing over unfulfilled deadlines and the officials concerned have been urged upon to prioritise this forgotten stretch of road.