NH-27 choke point near Lumding triggers extortion allegations, safety concerns

Hojai, Feb 23: Serious allegations of systematic unauthorized cash collection from commercial vehicles have surfaced along the National Highway 27 near Lumding, at the Eeta Bhata Chariali stretch – a location now described by transport operators as both a critical safety hazard and a point of coercive roadside activity.

The affected section is part of a four-lane highway where the carriageway connecting Lumding to Silchar has remained blocked for more than three years after soil was dumped before the bridge approach during stalled construction work.

As a result, all traffic from both directions is forced to use the opposite carriageway – the lane connecting Silchar to Guwahati – creating a permanent and highly vulnerable choke point.

Transport operators allege that unidentified individuals are exploiting this forced diversion to stop commercial vehicles and demand cash without authorization.

Drivers report that payments are sought under shifting explanations, including religious contributions, union fees, municipal charges, or informal tolls, with no official receipts or identification provided.

Multiple truck drivers state that refusal to pay often leads to intimidation, obstruction of passage, or deliberate delay at the already congested bottleneck.

Commercial operators warn that the situation has created a climate of fear along a route vital for regional trade and supply movement.

The obstruction has also transformed the location into a recurring accident zone. With vehicles from both directions sharing a single operational carriageway, traffic congestion has intensified and collision risks have sharply increased.

Vehicles from previous accidents reportedly remain along the roadside, further narrowing passage and compounding the danger.

Residents and drivers allege that numerous serious accidents, including injuries and fatalities, have occurred due to the prolonged blockage and unmanaged traffic conditions.

Transport workers and local residents say repeated public concerns regarding the blocked carriageway, road safety risks, and alleged illegal collections have not resulted in effective corrective action.

The continued obstruction and lack of enforcement oversight, they argue, raise serious questions regarding infrastructure management and highway regulation on a major national corridor.

Public demand is now escalating for immediate removal of the soil obstruction, restoration of full four-lane traffic movement, deployment of monitoring authorities, and a formal investigation into the alleged roadside collections.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement. Meanwhile, pressure is mounting for urgent administrative intervention to restore lawful order, ensure road safety, and prevent further loss of life.