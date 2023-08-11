NH- 27 becomes a death trap for commuters in Pathsala

Guwahati, August 11: The NH-27 road in Pathsala has become a headache for commuters as several parts of the road filled with potholes where many people were lost their life due to road accidents.

Thousands of travelers use this road every day to visit various parts of Northeast, locals claimed.

The pathetic condition of a newly constructed fly over in National highway over rail crossing in Pathsala near Denartari of exposes the reality of poor construction work of an important bridge and the incident raised the eye brews of general people and various organizations.

Dhritiraj Talukdar, president of Pathsala Students' Union said, "The condition of national highway in Pathsala is very bad and pathetic and becomes a death trap due to lack of regular maintenance. The NHAI has not filled gaping potholes on NH -27."

"We pay toll taxes and other taxes for better development of roads not for bad roads." he added.

He also said, "I appeal to the concerned department and the government to look into this matter."