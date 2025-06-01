NH-17 damaged, Chaygaon bridge washed away in Kamrup after heavy rain

Boko, June 1: Torrential rainfall and runoff from neighbouring Meghalaya wreaked havoc in parts of Assam’s Kamrup district on Friday night, severely damaging infrastructure and disrupting transport and communication.

A significant portion of National Highway-17 (NH-17) in the Shingra Reserve Forest area near Boko was washed away due to the heavy downpour, leaving scores of vehicles stranded. The damage led to the complete suspension of vehicular movement, especially affecting heavy vehicles like trucks, which remained stuck in the area for over 16 hours.

The Kamrup district administration responded quickly by arranging alternate village routes for the movement of light vehicles, ambulances, and passenger buses. “The repair work is underway. In the meantime, light vehicles and emergency services are being routed through adjoining village roads,” said Divas Bardoloi, officer of Boko Revenue Circle.

The situation further worsened in the Chaygaon area, where the Kalahi river overflowed and washed away both sides of a bridge on Friday evening. Taking cognizance of the critical condition, Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra visited the affected site to assess the damage and oversee immediate relief measures.

In a tragic incident, one person drowned in the Gijang river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, near Maspara village in Meghalaya close to Hahim. The deceased has been identified as Epish N Sangma.

With roads damaged, rivers overflowing, and lives lost, the events underscore the growing impact of extreme weather events in the region. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have urged residents in low-lying and riverbank areas to remain cautious.