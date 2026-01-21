NH-15 four-laning cleared for Darrang, Mangaldai bypass faces fresh delay

Mangaldai, Jan 21: The New Year has brought encouraging news for Darrang district in connection with surface communication as the decks have been cleared for the proposed project of upgrading the stretch of the NH-15 that passes through the district from a two-lane highway to a four-lane one.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced this significant development while addressing a public rally here on January 5 last. He had stated that the improvement of the nearly 135-km NH-15 stretch, starting at Baihata Chariali in Kamrup (R) district and ending at Mission Chariali in Sonitpur district, will be made at an estimated cost of around Rs 470 crore.

It may be mentioned that on October 27, 2025, the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) took over maintenance of the road stretch barring the 15.1-km Mangaldai bypass stretch – construction works of which are underway – from the NH division of the State PWD (roads) department.

Till then, the State government agency had been looking after construction and maintenance of the NH stretch after it took over the charge from the Central agency Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in 2011.

Meanwhile, despite the Chief Minister’s assurance of early completion and local MP Dilip Saikia’s relentless coordination with the agencies concerned, construction of the bypass is extremely unlikely to get completed within the extended deadline of March 1, 2026.

According to a report of the competent authority received on Saturday, the physical progress till January 12 last has been assessed at just around 59 per cent.

With less than two months left for the extended deadline to end, completing the remaining 40 per cent works within the stipulated time seems to be almost impossible.

As per available official records, the work of the bypass – worth Rs 535 crore – was allotted to a Hyderabad-based construction agency named Vensar Constructions Company Ltd. The company started its work on April 28, 2023, with the official target of its completion being April 27, 2025.

Considering some hindrances, including removal of a few illegal structures from land mining sites for earth development works and other relevant aspects, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), vide an order issued on September 15, 2025, approved extension of the completion deadline up to March 1, 2026. Official sources confirmed that all hindrances had been cleared by October 2025.

Nevertheless, the construction works have failed to gather the desired speed.

The physical progress of the works was recorded as 50.70 per cent on November 10, 2025, and after two months – on January 12, 2026 – it was assessed as 58.92 per cent, showing a progress of less than 10 per cent. The financial progress so far has been recorded as 38.13 per cent, with release of funds amounting Rs 108.42 crore.