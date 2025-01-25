NGT seeks Centre’s response on Assam’s declining forest cover

Guwahati, Jan. 25: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting a decline in Assam's forest cover by 86.66 square kilometres between 2021 and 2023, as revealed in the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023.

In an order dated January 22, a bench led by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad expressed concern over the reduction, noting that the degradation was particularly significant within the recorded forest areas.

The report also flagged a loss of 1,699 square kilometres in canopy density, indicating a broader decline in forest quality and density across the state.

The NGT noted that the reported declines could indicate violations of the Forest Conservation Act and the Environment (Protection) Act.

It has asked the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the principal chief conservators of forests of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Mizoram to appear as parties to the case.

Detailed responses from these officials have been requested, with further proceedings scheduled for January 29.

The ISFR further reported that Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have also witnessed substantial reductions in forest cover, losing 1,084 square kilometres and 987 square kilometres, respectively. The findings underscore serious environmental challenges across the northeastern region.

Adding to the ecological concerns, the report highlighted the environmental impact of large-scale conversion of natural forests into monoculture rubber plantations in Tripura. These activities have disrupted the ecological balance, posing a significant threat to biodiversity and climate change mitigation efforts.

Earlier, Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, called on the Central government to address the findings of the ISFR and take decisive measures to safeguard Assam’s unique ecosystems, protect local livelihoods, and mitigate climate change impacts.

Responding to these concerns, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 2 had highlighted his government’s efforts to reclaim approximately 9,000 hectares of encroached land, which has since been restored to the state forest department.

The ISFR attributed Assam’s shrinking forest resources to human activities such as encroachments, infrastructure development, and deforestation, urging immediate attention to prevent further degradation of the region’s ecological balance.