NGT forms panel to probe industrial threats in Assam’s Pobitora, seeks report by Oct 4

Guwahati, Sept 9: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the formation of a joint committee to investigate the alleged operation of industries within Assam’s protected Reserve Forests (RF) under the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

The move comes in response to a petition highlighting potential environmental threats posed by these industrial activities in the sensitive areas.

The committee, comprising officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, the Assam State Pollution Control Board (ASPCB), the Assam Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), and the Central Pollution Control Board, has been tasked to produce a detailed report on the situation.

The principal bench of the NGT has instructed the committee to visit the sites and submit their findings by October 4.

The petition alleges that industrialist Dilip Chetry has constructed a brick kiln using coal as fuel and established an industrial zone within the boundaries of the two reserve forests - Bada Mayang Reserve Forest, spanning 1,191.86 hectares, and Pobitora Reserve Forest, covering 1,584.76 hectares.

Additionally, the operation reportedly encroaches upon 1,104 hectares of government land.

Environmentalists and local activists have welcomed the NGT’s directive, highlighting the need for rigorous monitoring and enforcement of environmental laws to protect these crucial habitats.

Earlier this year, in January, the NGT had sought information from the Assam Forest Department and the district magistrate of Hailakandi regarding an alleged diversion of 44 hectares of protected forest land in Assam-Mizoram border for establishing the Assam Police’s Commando Battalion headquarters.

Allegations suggested that top forest officials, including senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer MK Yadava, were involved in the illegal diversion.

Yadava, however, has refuted these claims, asserting that no rules were violated and that the district commissioner did not permit the formation of the battalion in the disputed area.