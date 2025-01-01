NFR's new timetable to cut travel time for 43 trains from today

Guwahati, Jan. 1: Maligaon-headquartered North-east Frontier Railway (NFR) is set to implement a new train timetable from January 1.

"The updated schedule brings numerous changes aimed at improving connectivity, enhancing passenger convenience, and streamlining operational efficiency across the region. A major highlight of the new timetable is the speeding up of 43 trains, significantly cutting travel durations on key routes. For instance, the SMVT Bengaluru-New Tinsukia Express (train number 22501) will now be faster by 120 minutes, while the Kamakhya-Gomti Nagar Express (train number 15077) will save 75 minutes. Similarly, the Dibrugarh-Howrah Express (train number 15962) will have a reduced travel time of 60 minutes. These adjustments reflect NFR's commitment to providing faster and more efficient services for passengers," Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said.

Besides, timings of 24 express trains have been revised to better align with passenger requirements, he added.

"Additionally, timings of 16 intra-zonal mail/express trains and 23 DEMU trains have also been revised for passenger convenience. These changes are aimed at improving connectivity and ensuring smoother travel experiences for passengers. NFR remains committed to delivering a seamless and enhanced travel experience for passengers. The changes in the new timetable are designed to improve operations, expand connectivity, and address passenger needs effectively," Sharma said.

- By Staff Reporter