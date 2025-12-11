NFR workers protest privatisation, cite risks to employees & passengers

Hojai, Dec 11: The 38th annual convention of the employees’ union of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) concluded on Wednesday. It started on December 8.

During the convention, members discussed the various grievances and demands concerning the railway employees. Protest was also raised against the Central government’s steps toward the privatization of the railways.

Addressing the session, Dr Raghav Bhai, All-India general secretary of the union, stated that privatization would not only adversely affect the employees but will also create significant hardships for passengers across the country. He warned that India’s proud and efficient railway network could lose its glory, pushing 140 crore citizens towards severe difficulties in travelling.

Munindra Saikia, general secretary of the NF Railway Employees’ Union, pointed at the recent crisis of the IndiGo airline, and cautioned that similar chaos could arise in the railways if privatisation plans are implemented.

The convention concluded with a collective call urging the government to immediately halt the privatization process for the greater interest of the railway workers and the travellers.





