NFR upgrades trains, bridges, cargo terminals & passenger amenities in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 14: Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken some recent initiatives for the development of railway infrastructure and passenger amenities in the zone, including in Assam.

Among the works are upgradation of some passenger trains from conventional ICF coaches to state-of-the-art Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes, construction of new Gati Shakti cargo terminals, provision of pathways on railway bridges, and the implementation of a comprehensive plastic waste management system.

“A number of projects have been taken up by the zone in the recent period to upgrade infrastructure and improve passenger amenities. For example, some passenger trains operated by the NFR have been upgraded from conventional ICF coaches to modern LHB rakes during the ongoing financial year and conversion of a few others are in the anvil. This initiative is part of Indian Railways’ ongoing modernization efforts aimed at enhancing passenger safety, riding comfort, and operational efficiency,” said an official.

He added that LHB rakes offer superior safety features, higher speed potential, reduced maintenance requirements, and an overall improved travel experience for passengers.

Among others, the Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjunga Express was upgraded recently with LHB rake. In addition, work is on track for upgradation of the Tinsukia Junction-Naharlagun Express and the Silchar-Agartala Express.

“More such conversions are being evaluated based on operational feasibility, demand, and availability of rolling stock,” the official said.

NFR has also identified around 940 railway bridges across the zone for the provision of pathways and work on over 550 of them are in progress.

“A target has been set to complete pathways on 109 bridges in the current 2025-26 fiscal, and more than 450 bridges are planned to be covered over the next five years. Rangiya division has the highest number of 250 such bridges. Besides, there are 227 in the Lumding division and 103 in the Tinsukia divisions,” the official said.

He said that provision of pathways on bridges offers multiple benefits, including enhanced safety for railway personnel by providing a secure route for movement.

“They also reduce the risk of accidents and injuries and allow easier access to bridge structures for regular inspection and maintenance. The pathways also facilitate safe access during emergencies, such as when a rake stalls on a bridge, enabling the loco pilots and technical staff to reach the site promptly,” the official said.

NFR is also working to make the Guwahati railway station a 100 per cent plastic recyclable station.

“This initiative is being planned through a tripartite MoU between NFR, Pollution Control Board Assam (PCBA), and a local authorized recycler with technical support from IIT Guwahati. It combines scientific innovation, regulatory compliance, and practical execution to create a replicable model for effective plastic waste management. Under this programme, NFR has implemented a comprehensive plastic waste management system that includes colour-coded dustbins for segregation, bottle crushing machines, composting units, and QR code-based monitoring for real time efficiency tracking. Eco-friendly compostable bags, developed by IIT Guwahati have replaced single use plastics in trains, significantly reducing plastic waste generation,” said the official.

Six new Gati Shakti cargo terminals are also currently under construction in Assam. The project is expected to significantly enhance the freight logistics ecosystem and reduce logistics costs for industries not only in Assam but also in the neighbouring States.

One of these new terminals, constructed by BR Transcon Ltd at Baihata at an approximate cost of Rs 245, is likely to be operational soon. It will handle more than 25 freight rakes every month.

The Baihata terminal has three new goods lines, an electronic in-motion weighbridge, a durable goods circulating area with two goods platforms, and high-mast lighting to facilitate round-the-clock operations, besides a special ramp for handling of automobiles.

The Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal Policy was introduced in 2022 by the Central government to promote the development of state-of-the-art logistic terminals built with the participation of major industry partners.

The other five terminals under construction are in Habaipur in Lanka, Jogighopa, Kendukona, Basugaon, and Chaygaon.

NFR is also working on boosting the digital ticketing system by setting Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at various stations, officials said.

“The introduction of ATVMs is aimed at promoting digital ticketing, reducing congestion at Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters, and enabling passengers to obtain unreserved journey tickets and platform tickets quickly through a seamless and cashless interface. With the facility to use smart cards, passengers can now experience faster ticketing services, especially during peak travel hours, thereby minimizing waiting time at conventional booking counters,” said an official.

ATVMs have been installed at several stations in Assam in recent months, including Kokrajhar, Dalgaon, Fakiragram Junction, Dhubri, and Gossaigaon Hat.