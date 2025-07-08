NFR unloads 1,099 freight rakes in June, marks year-on-year growth

Guwahati, July 8: Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has witnessed a steady growth in freight unloading in the month of June.

“NFR continues to show consistent growth in its freight unloading operations. In June 2025 alone, the zone unloaded 1,099 freight-carrying rakes, marking a significant 17 per cent increase compared to 939 rakes during the same month last year,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

During the month of June, a total of 627 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam, out of which 315 were loaded with essential commodities.

“In addition, 72 rakes were unloaded in Tripura, 15 in Nagaland, five in Meghalaya, six in Mizoram, seven in Arunachal Pradesh, and nine in Manipur during the month. Moreover, 198 freight rakes were unloaded in West Bengal and 160 in Bihar during the month of June within the jurisdiction of NFR,” Sharma said.

NFR transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, foodgrains, fertilizer, cement, coal, vegetables, autos, tanks, and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

“Essential and other commodities are being transported regularly not only to meet the requirements of the common people but also to keep the local economic activity of the region moving and growing. Continuous monitoring at all levels has also resulted in the reduction of turnaround time and has increased unloading efficiency,” the NFR CPRO said.

- By Staff Reporter