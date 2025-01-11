NFR to run special trains from Kamakhya & Naharlagun to Tundla for Maha Kumbh

Guwahati, Jan 11: To cope with the anticipated heavy rush of pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh Mela, NFR has decided to run two pairs of special trains from the Kamakhya and Naharlagun stations to Tundla station.

The special trains will operate for four trips each in both directions.

Special train number 05611 (Kamakhya-Tundla) has already departed from Kamakhya at 5.30 am on January 9. This train will also depart on January 25, February 8, and February 22, and reach Tundla at 7.20 pm on the next day.

In the return direction, train number 05612 (Tundla-Kamakhya) will depart from Tundla at 3 am on January 11, January 27, February 10, and February 24, and reach Kamakhya at 5.45 pm on the next day.

During its journey both ways, the special train will run via Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Patna, and Prayagraj.

Similarly, special train number 05811 (Naharlagun-Tundla) has already departed from Naharlagun at 2.30 pm on January 9. It will also depart from Naharlagun on January 25, February 8, and February 22, to reach Tundla at 6.30 am on the third day of the journey.

In the return direction, train number 05812 (Tundla-Naharlagun) will depart from Tundla at 11.20 am on January 11, January 27, February 10, and February 24, 25 to reach Naharlagun at 5.50 am on the third day of the journey.

During its journey both ways, the special train will run via Rangapara North, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Barauni, Danapur, and Prayagraj.

The two special trains will consist of 22 and 21 coaches, respectively, including AC class, sleeper class, and general sitting coaches.

"The move by NFR will provide relief to the passengers who are planning a trip to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela. The special trains will facilitate the return journey of the pilgrims from different places to their respective destinations," an official statement said.

By Staff Reporter