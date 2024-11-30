NFR steps up efforts to combat winter-related challenges

Guwahati, Nov 30: Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said that it is taking proactive steps towards ensuring safe and efficient train operations during the winter and foggy season.

"A series of measures have been implemented by the zone to address challenges faced during winter months, covering important criteria like visibility and safety of tracks, overhead equipment (OHE), traction rolling stock (TRS), etc.Thorough examinations and lubrication of rail joints are being conducted alongside de-stressing of long welded rails/continuously welded rails (LWR/CWR) as needed to prevent rail and weld failures during low temperatures. Rail failure and weld failure-prone locations have been identified for necessary recoupment. Cold weather patrolling has been strengthened with GPS-enabled monitoring as per guidelines for ensuring precise oversight of rail conditions. Rail temperatures are being closely monitored and recorded to address the unique challenges during the winter season," NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said.

He said that to tackle the issue of fog, NFR has also deployed advanced Fog PASS (Fog Pilot Assistance System for Safety) devices to assist train drivers with real-time navigation to enable safer and timely operations despite reduced visibility.

Safety inspections of train roofs, under-gear components, locomotives, and rolling stock are being performed using advanced technologies to detect vulnerabilities early and mitigate risks effectively.

"Track monitoring and maintenance have been prioritised, utilising ultrasonic flaw detection and modern techniques to identify potential hazards. Similarly, signalling systems are being upgraded to ensure seamless communication and operational reliability. Emergency preparedness has also been reinforced with specialised training for frontline staff and regular mock drills to enhance readiness during unforeseen situations. NFR has implemented a robust feedback mechanism to track the progress of these measures as well as others, ensuring adherence to the Railway Board's directives. By combining advanced technology with stringent safety protocol, NFR is committed to maintaining high standards of safety, efficiency, and passenger service throughout the challenging winter and foggy season," Sharma said.

By-

Staff Reporter