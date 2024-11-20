NFR signs 4 MoUs with IIT Guwahati to enhance safety, operational efficiency & sustainability

Guwahati, Nov 20: With an aim to enhance safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability, the Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has signed four Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

The signing ceremony took place at the premises of IIT Guwahati in the presence of Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General

Manager of NFR, along with other senior officials. Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, and other delegates from the institute were also present on the occasion.

"This collaboration will mark a pivotal step toward leveraging cutting-edge research and innovations to address critical challenges faced by the railways within the region and beyond," NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

Among the areas of development covered under the MoUs, the first one will focus on the detection of broken and unbroken seals in cargo trains using stand-alone high-speed cameras. This system, designed with IIT Guwahati's expertise, will aim towards strengthening security and operational efficiency by preventing pilferage and ensuring the safe transportation of freight.

"Enhancing passengers' safety is the second MoU that focuses on the development of a face recognition and alert system to detect and notify authorities about potential criminal activities. By employing advanced machine learning and AI technologies, this initiative will help create a safer travel environment for passengers," Sharma said. The third MoU addresses a longstanding operational challenge through the introduction of a real-time alert system for the alarm chain pulling mechanism in trains. This system will mitigate issues such as pressure drops and emergency recreation during train operations, ensuring smoother journeys and improved operational management.

"Furthering its commitment towards environmental sustainability, the fourth MoU targets the development of Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) and Solid Waste Management Systems for railway colonies, premises, and coaching depots. This initiative is expected to foster cleaner and greener ecosystems within railway premises, contributing to the overall well-being of railway communities," Sharma said. He added, "Together, these MoUs reflect a forward-thinking collaboration designed to enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of railway operations in the region. The collaboration between NFR and IIT Guwahati symbolises a strong commitment to innovation and technological advancements, whose vitals will play an important role in overcoming challenges unique to the North East region's geographical and operational conditions. These projects are expected to significantly benefit both the passengers and railway staff. This move in fact will be a major leap forward in NFR's efforts to modernise and optimise railway operations in the region."





By

Staff Reporter