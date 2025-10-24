NFR launches railway projects in BTR, Rs 256 Cr wagon workshop planned at Basbari

Guwahati, Oct 24: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has launched a series of major railway development projects aimed at boosting connectivity, infrastructure, and economic growth in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), officials said on Thursday.

According to NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, these initiatives are part of the larger vision of Viksit Bharat and are designed to accelerate regional development, generate employment, and strengthen the BTAD region’s integration with the national rail network.

Among the key projects is the proposed Wagon Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop at Basbari in Kokrajhar district. NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava recently inspected the proposed site along with senior railway officials and representatives of the Bodoland Territorial Council.

The modern facility, to be built over approximately 2,500 bighas at an estimated cost of Rs 256.35 crore in its first phase, will initially overhaul 75 wagons per month, with capacity expected to rise to 250 wagons in later phases. Strategically located near Basbari railway station and Rupsi Airport, the workshop is envisioned as a major logistics hub that will create large-scale employment and skill development opportunities for local youth while enhancing NFR’s wagon maintenance capacity.

The CPRO said that in addition, NFR is spearheading the Kokrajhar–Gelephu New Railway Line Project, a 69 km Indo-Bhutan cross-border connectivity initiative, declared a Special Railway Project by the government of India.

Estimated at Rs 4,033 crore, this line will connect Kokrajhar in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan, opening new avenues for trade, tourism and regional cooperation under the Neighbourhood First and Act East policies, he said.

The project will significantly benefit the BTAD region, making Kokrajhar a key gateway for India–Bhutan rail and logistics operations.

Sharma said that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), NFR has also initiated modernisation works at important BTAD stations, including Kokrajhar, Gossaigaon Hat, Fakiragram, Udalguri, Tanglaand Majbat.

These works include the redevelopment of station buildings, improved passenger amenities, better circulation areas and modern façade designs to provide world-class facilities to passengers.

BTAD stations are now better connected than ever before. Important trains such as the Vande Bharat Express and Rajdhani Express regularly halt at Kokrajhar station, ensuring fast, comfortable and premium connectivity for passengers of the Bodoland region to major cities across the country.

In addition, several new stoppages of express and passenger trains have been introduced at key BTAD stations, including Gossaigaon Hat, Fakiragram, Basugaon, Bijni, Tangla, Udalguri and Majbat, significantly improving travel convenience for local commuters and enhancing rail accessibility.

With electrification, doubling and infrastructure modernisation progressing rapidly, NFR reaffirms its commitment towards driving the socio-economic transformation of Assam’s BTAD region through safe, sustainable and inclusive railway development, the NFR official stated.





IANS