NFR issues eviction notice to encroachers residing near Tangla Rly Station

Guwahati, Dec. 18: The NF Railway Rangia division has issued an eviction notice for the illegal construction and occupation of railway land in and around the Tangla Railway Station in Udalguri district.

According to reports, the NF Railway authorities issued a notice to approximately 85 families and businessmen under the relevant sections of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act 1971.

Nearly 500 families with several makeshift huts, shops, and various business establishments have been illegally encroaching on railway land in the area for several years.

The railway station is reportedly undergoing major renovation work.

As per NFR, the development work will soon be started and will be done at the site where the Tangla Railway Station will be transformed into a model railway station with modern amenities and applications.