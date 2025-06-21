NFR enhances rail efficiency with 25 kV AC electrification

Guwahati, June 21: Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is working towards achieving 100 percent electrification in the zone.

“NFR continues to strengthen its commitment towards sustainable and efficient rail operations. As part of this ongoing effort, the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE) of NFR, Sandeep Kumar, recently conducted statutory inspections of three newly electrified sections across the zone. These inspections are critical milestones required to obtain the necessary sanction for introducing commercial train services using 25 kV AC electric traction, thereby ensuring operational readiness and safety,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

The first of these inspections was carried out in the newly electrified Chaparmukh–Hojai second line section, covering 46 Track Kilometres (TKM) under the Lumding Division of NFR. This was followed by an inspection of the Azara-Dudhnoi section under the Rangiya Division of the zone, which includes 99.32 TKM and 20.44 Route Kilometres (RKM).

“The final inspection was conducted across the Duliajan-Tinsukia and Tinsukia-Dibrugarh sections under the Tinsukia Division of NFR, both of which are crucial for enhancing regional connectivity in Upper Assam. These electrified corridors are expected to significantly boost operational efficiency, capacity and reliability across key routes of the zone,” Sharma said.





By

Staff Reporter