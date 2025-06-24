NFR adds special trains, sets up 24x7 help desks for Ambubachi Mahayog

Guwahati, June 24: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) headquarters at Maligaon has informed that it has made travel arrangements for pilgrims attending the ongoing Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya temple.

“A series of measures have been implemented to manage the heavy rush of devotees. To cater to the increased passenger demand, we have set up special ticket counters at the Kamakhya and Guwahati stations. These additional counters are operational round-the-clock to facilitate quick and hassle-free ticketing for pilgrims,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said on Monday.

In an initiative to support the devotees, NFR’s Women’s Welfare Organization has undertaken food and drinking water distribution at the Kamakhya station and surrounding areas. “Packets of hygienically prepared food and water bottles are being distributed to ensure well-being of pilgrims during their journey,” Sharma said. He further added that NFR is operating two pairs of special unreserved trains to clear the extra rush of passengers.

“The first is ‘Train No. 05672/05671 Guwahati-Alipurduar Junction-Guwahati Unreserved Special’. ‘Train No 05672 Guwahati-Alipurduar Junction’ will depart from Guwahati at 7.25 pm daily till June 26, and reach Alipurduar Junction at 4 am the next day. For the return journey, ‘Train No. 05671 Alipurduar Junction-Guwahati’ will run from Alipurduar Junction at 8 am daily till June 27, and arrive at Guwahati at 4.20 pm the same day,” Sharma said.

Additionally, a Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Unreserved Special Train will also be operated. “Train No. 05698 Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri’ will depart from Guwahati on June 26 at 11.55 pm and reach New Jalpaiguri at 8.15 am the next day. ‘Train No. 05697 New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati’ will leave New Jalpaiguri on June 27 at 11.15 am and arrive at Guwahati at 7.30 pm the same day,” Sharma added.

NFR has also enhanced manpower deployment at key stations and pilgrimage points. “Additional Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel, along with commercial and technical staff, have been mobilized to guide passengers, maintain order, and assist in crowd management. Help desks and enquiry booths have been set up to provide information and necessary support to visitors,” the NFR CPRO added.

Meanwhile, State government has made special arrangements to welcome devotees coming from outside the State for Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple.

As part of this initiative, Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Monday visited the Kamakhya Railway station, and welcomed the devotees on behalf of the people of Assam. The Minister also interacted with them, and distributed welcome letters, printed in four different languages.

For the first time, the State government’s Tourism Department has set up five stalls under the name Pranam at Kamakhya Railway station, Pandu Port, Bhootnath, Kamakhya Gate, and Adabari to greet and assist the pilgrims.

To reach out to each and every devotee with a warm welcome, volunteers from various organizations are also working tirelessly with the spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava.

During today’s visit, Dass also encouraged and appreciated the efforts of the volunteers and representatives of different organizations engaged in welcoming the guests.

- By Staff Reporter