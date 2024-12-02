NFR achieves milestone, unloads 921 freight-carrying rakes in October 2024

Guwahati, Dec 2: Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) unloaded 921 freight-carrying rakes during the month of October, 2024.

"NFR transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertiliser, cement, coal, vegetables, auto, and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction. During October, a total of 534 rakes of freight-carrying trains were unloaded in Assam, out of which 304 were loaded with essential commodities," NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said.

Another 59 rakes were unloaded in Tripura, 15 in Nagaland, 10 in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Manipur, and one rake in Mizoram during the month.

"Moreover, 160 freight rakes were also unloaded in October in West Bengal and 140 freight rakes in Bihar within the jurisdiction of NFR.

Speedy execution of doubling works at important sections and advanced terminal handling facilities has led to increased inward and outward movement of freight transportation. Continuous monitoring at all levels has also resulted in a reduction of the turnaround time and has increased unloading efficiency. This has resulted in an increase in the movement of essential and other commodities, in addition to growth in freight unloading," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the zone also registered 0.782 million tonnes of freight loading across various commodities during the month under review.

"Loading of a few commodities has registered significant growth. Cement loading jumped by 118.8 percent, and dolomite loading increased by 30.5 percent in October as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Loading of other commodities like ballast also registered an increase of 21.9 percent when compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. A growth of 19 percent in the loading of miscellaneous items was also registered," Sharma said.

He added, "This continuous growth in freight loading reflects the increasing economic activity in this region. The cumulative freight loading of NFR up to October 2024 reached 6.150 million tonnes, showing a 6.6 percent rise over the same period of last year. This upward trend in freight operations has not only boosted the region's economic dynamics but has also generated significant revenue for NFR."

By-

Staff Reporter