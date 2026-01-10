NFR achieves 96.43% electrification works in Tinsukia division

Guwahati, Jan 10: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has said that it has achieved a milestone in its electrification programme with the successful completion of major electrification works in the Tinsukia Division of the zone.

“The principal chief electrical engineer (PCEE), Yogesh Partaity, recently inspected the successfully completed electrical works over the Tinsukia-Dangari and Makum-Ledo sections of the Tinsukia Division. With this achievement, NFR has completed electrification of 4,170.19 route kilometres (RKM) out of a total 4,324.15 RKM, achieving 96.43 per cent electrification across the zone as on December 31, 2025. The inspection covered a total of 90.31 RKM and 106.10 track kilometres (TKM),” said a railway official

During the inspection, the overhead equipment (OHE) was successfully energised by extending traction power supply from the Dibrugarh Traction Sub-Station.

Subsequently, the electric locomotive current collection test was conducted successfully at full sectional speed, confirming the readiness of the newly electrified sections for commercial operations.

“With the successful energisation and testing of these sections, the Tinsukia Division has now achieved a major milestone in electrification of its railway tracks. This achievement marks a major step towards enhancing operational efficiency, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, lowering carbon emissions, and enabling seamless electric traction across the Division. The completion of full electrification in the Tinsukia Division is expected to significantly improve train operations, reduce operating costs, and contribute to sustainable development in the region,” the official added.





By

Staff Reporter