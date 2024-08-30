NF Railway to redevelop 91 railway stations in NE region

Guwahati, Aug 30: The North East Frontier Railway (NFR) is carrying out redevelopment work across 91 stations in the northeast region.

This initiative is being undertaken as a part of the broader vision of Indian Railways to enrich the experience of passengers availing services; additionally, with an aim to upgrade the infrastructural facilities and amenities at certain enlisted railway stations.



The prime focus is to ensure modernity as well as comfort for railway passengers.



Reportedly, the initiative is undertaken to boost the overall experience of passengers by modernising the station buildings, improving access, and providing state-of-the-art facilities to the passengers.



Among the enlisted railway stations of the North East, set to be developed, some of them include Kamakhya, Rangiya, Rangapara North, Dhubri, Lumding, New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, and Diphu.



Among the stations set in other parts of the northeastern region are Rangpo in Sikkim, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, Mendipathar in Meghalaya, Dimapur in Nagaland, and Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh, which are set to be redeveloped.



Additionally, some of the ongoing works include- the construction of foot-over bridges for better connectivity and accessibility and the development of the station’s circulating areas.



Further, there are other developmental works underway, which include covered passenger parking sheds for both two and four wheelers, modern toilets for common and Divyangjan passengers, shopping complexes, and improved waiting areas.



Work is undertaken to create spacious areas with advanced ticketing systems at stations, including Kokrajhar, Fakiragram, Dhubri, Gossaigaon Hat, Gauripur, Lanka, Hojai, and Chaparmukh, among others.



The 91 stations under the NF Railway will also have other amenities, including the installation of CCTV cameras, better lighting, and improved crowd management systems to ensure a safer environment.

