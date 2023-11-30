NF Railway to open 62 restaurants using old train coaches

Guwahati, Nov 30:The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has planned to open at least 62 coach restaurants within its jurisdiction using some of its old train coaches unfit for use, officials said on Thursday.

Sabyasachi De, the CPRO of NFR, said that currently 13 coach restaurants are operational in the entire N F Railway with eight of them being in Katihar, two in Alipurduar and one each at Rangiya, Lumding and and Tinsukia. Both rail passengers and the general public are enjoying the unique dining experience.

“Now, 62 locations over NF Railways have been selected for introducing such coach restaurants and work is underway at seven locations in Katihar, 13 in Alipurduar and 14 each in Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions,” he added.

These coach restaurants are being opened at major stations and points, an official statement said.

According to De, these restaurants have gained popularity as they are being designed aesthetically with a heritage look.

These restaurants aim to cater to the needs of passengers and the public, apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways.