Next phase of Assam Direct Recruitment Exams from June 15 with practical tests

Guwahati, May 19: The government has announced that the next phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts will commence from June 15, with the entire process expected to conclude within a month.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement during a live session on social media on Sunday. He said that the government would soon issue an official notification detailing all exam dates.

The upcoming phase will include practical tests such as driving, stenography, and computer skills, among others. Additionally, an oral examination will be conducted specifically for Grade 4 candidates.

The ADRE, designed to facilitate direct recruitment across various government departments in Assam, initially saw approximately eight lakh candidates appear for the Grade 3 exam and around 13 lakh candidates for Grade 4, when the exams were held in September and October 2024.

Chief Minister Sarma reiterated the state government’s commitment to increase employment opportunities and ensuring transparency in the recruitment process.

During the recent Panchayat polls campaign and the Budget session, he criticised previous administrations for allegedly accepting bribes for government jobs.

“People had to pay in lakhs and crores to secure government jobs in Assam under the previous government. Now, only merit is recognised as nobody has to pay a penny to get a government job,” Sarma said.

To uphold the integrity of the examinations, the government has implemented strict measures, including suspending internet services on exam days to curb cheating and malpractice.

With this renewed focus on transparency and merit, the state’s direct recruitment process aims to provide fair opportunities to all aspirants across the state.